Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco Is Gone for Now

Taco Bell moves fast, constantly refreshing its menu to bring fourth-meal fans the kind of food they love. An ever-growing menu means some items can't last forever. It appears the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco has been discontinued after only a month on the menu.

Eat This, Not That!reported that Taco Bell seemingly removed its sandwich-taco hybrid without a word, leaving those who loved it no chance to say goodbye. Reddit users recently started flooding the Taco Bell subreddit with questions about the futuristic food mashup, namely, where did it go?

"Did they discontinue the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco?" Reddit user ThisIsJohn343 wrote last week. "I just tried to order (via the app) from every restaurant in my area and none of them have the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco any longer. The only place I can see it mentions in the menu is in my favorites section. Are they discontinuing it already? Or is it possible there's just a shortage of some of the ingredients in all the restaurants within 10 miles of me?"

A Taco Bell employee weighed in on the situation, sharing some good news and some bad. According to user CorinneJanita_, the taco purveyor is taking the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco off the menu, but not all at once.

"Yes and no. We're selling them until we run out," the Taco Bell informant wrote. "Probably by mid next week they'll be gone, depending on the stock of other stores. Also, you can't order them on the mobile app anymore, only in person. And it's not advertised either."

Allegedly, you can still get your hands on a Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco at Taco Bell, but only if your Taco Bell has product in stock. Once it's gone, it'll be gone for good or until they decide to bring it back.

A spokesperson for Taco Bell confirmed that the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is leaving menus everywhere, but it wasn't discontinued. Apparently, this was always the plan.

"The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco was a limited time menu offering," the spokesperson said. "Innovation is core to Taco Bell and offering some menu items as limited time offers allows room on menus for even more new, craveable creations for fans. Like all great limited time menu items from Taco Bell, there's always a chance we can see it return to menus."

In other words, cross your fingers.