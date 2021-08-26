Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco Is Finally Making Its Nationwide Debut
The sandwich-taco hybrid arrives on September 2.
Taco Bell set out to one-up Popeyes with the debut of its own take on the fried chicken sandwich, a Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco that's fluffy like a sandwich, but shaped like a taco. It made its initial and wildly successful debut as part of a trial run in Nashville and Charlotte earlier this year. Now, it's finally arriving nationwide on Thursday, September 2.
This isn't the first time Taco Bell dabbled with poultry. Do the Crispy Chicken Chickstar, Naked Chicken Chips, and Naked Chicken Chalupa ring any bells? For its part, the sandwich-taco hybrid features white-meat chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, Mexican-inspired spices, and a tortilla chip crumb coating fried to perfection and topped with creamy chipotle sauce and, for those who can handle some heat, jalapeño slices.
In honor of its transition to the national stage, Taco Bell is asking fans to decide if it is a taco or a sandwich? Additionally, the University of Georgia and Clemson University debate teams will go head-to-head arguing the issue. The debate will appear live during the Georgia versus Clemson college football game Saturday, September 4.
"Our new crispy chicken innovation is far from the average chicken sandwich, and we’re certain it will get a spicy reaction from sandwich and taco fans alike," Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews said in a press release. "Even the masterminds from our test kitchen couldn't decide if it was more taco or sandwich, which is why we're excited to bring in the debate team experts to have some fun."
The answer doesn't matter all that much. At least to us. We're just focused on getting one for ourselves, whether you call it a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Crispy Chicken Taco, or the longwinded Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.
While the sandwich wars contender isn't joining menus until September 2, Taco Bell rewards members can get their hands on the creation even sooner by ordering through the app during Happier Hour (2 pm to 5 pm local time) between August 30 and September 1.