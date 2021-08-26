Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco Is Finally Making Its Nationwide Debut

Taco Bell set out to one-up Popeyes with the debut of its own take on the fried chicken sandwich, a Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco that's fluffy like a sandwich, but shaped like a taco. It made its initial and wildly successful debut as part of a trial run in Nashville and Charlotte earlier this year. Now, it's finally arriving nationwide on Thursday, September 2.

This isn't the first time Taco Bell dabbled with poultry. Do the Crispy Chicken Chickstar, Naked Chicken Chips, and Naked Chicken Chalupa ring any bells? For its part, the sandwich-taco hybrid features white-meat chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, Mexican-inspired spices, and a tortilla chip crumb coating fried to perfection and topped with creamy chipotle sauce and, for those who can handle some heat, jalapeño slices.

In honor of its transition to the national stage, Taco Bell is asking fans to decide if it is a taco or a sandwich? Additionally, the University of Georgia and Clemson University debate teams will go head-to-head arguing the issue. The debate will appear live during the Georgia versus Clemson college football game Saturday, September 4.