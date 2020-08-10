Taco Bell Is Testing All-New Crispy Chicken Wings

Taco Bell recently broke our collective hearts with the news of major menu cuts -- namely, the loss of those heaven-sent fiesta potatoes. And while we've still got a bone to pick with the chalupa slinger, the chain is working on an all-new item that just might soften the blow: crispy chicken wings.

Though reps for Taco Bell have remained tight-lipped about the debut, FoodBeast reported the launch last week after spotting the wings at a location in Fullerton, California. According to the outlet, the test product is being advertised as "five-piece crispy chicken wings with spicy ranch sauce" for $4.99. The mix of drumstick and flat-style wings are doused with a "bold Mexican seasoning" and breading.

"We’re always innovating and listening to our fans, and chicken is just one category that we’re excited to explore further and put our Taco Bell spin on," a spokesperson for Taco Bell told Thrillist when asked for new details. Yeah, that's it for now, unfortunately.