Taco Bell Is Testing an All-New Taco That's Brimming with Four Kinds of Cheese
The fast food chain has a new take on its classic taco.
Taco Bell continues to amaze us. Just when we think the Mexican Pizza maker has done it all, it finds a way to reinvent even its most classic menu items. A case in point is the new Crispy Melt Taco.
The Mexican-style fast food joint is testing an updated take on a Taco Bell staple. The Crispy Melt Taco, which is currently available in Birmingham, Alabama (lucky them!), features a fried white corn shell layered with nacho cheese sauce, Cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack. Count that with me. It's one, two, three, four cheese varieties!
You've got options too. Thanks to Taco Bell's new plant-based protein, fans can go the vegetarian route or choose real seasoned beef.
Just last year, the chain dropped its Cravetarian Taco, which is filled with Taco Bell's very own plant-based recipe. The boldly seasoned, vegetarian "meat" is crafted from peas and chickpeas.
"This new plant-based protein is Taco Bell's proprietary innovation crafted in-house," a spokesperson for Taco Bell told Thrillist at the time of its launch. "The Cravetarian Taco does not include any Beyond Meat protein. Taco Bell is still working with Beyond Meat to take the time to create a new protein—different from this test—that offers a unique twist without compromising on craveability. As with other products, Taco Bell will need to test that new protein, which will occur in the coming year."
The Crispy Melt Taco is available in Alabama for a limited time and can be purchased a la carte for $2.49.