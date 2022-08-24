Taco Bell Is Testing an All-New Taco That's Brimming with Four Kinds of Cheese

Taco Bell continues to amaze us. Just when we think the Mexican Pizza maker has done it all, it finds a way to reinvent even its most classic menu items. A case in point is the new Crispy Melt Taco.

The Mexican-style fast food joint is testing an updated take on a Taco Bell staple. The Crispy Melt Taco, which is currently available in Birmingham, Alabama (lucky them!), features a fried white corn shell layered with nacho cheese sauce, Cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack. Count that with me. It's one, two, three, four cheese varieties!

You've got options too. Thanks to Taco Bell's new plant-based protein, fans can go the vegetarian route or choose real seasoned beef.