Taco Bell's New Shepherd's Pie Recipe Uses Its Crunchy Tacos
Bye-bye, boring Thanksgiving sides.
This Thanksgiving is going to be anything but traditional, and your food should follow suit. You could make turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and all the usual suspects or you could, uh, live más. No, we’re not suggesting you serve up a Taco Bell feast this year instead of cooking, though that’s definitely an option.
Every year, Taco Bell rolls out fun recipe ideas to serve on your Thanksgiving table. This year’s celebration may be different, but the Doritos Locos slinger is still turning out tasty ideas, like this Crunchy Taco Shepherd’s Pie. You can’t snag this dish from the drive-thru, but you don’t need to be an expert-level chef to put it together either.
To create this star Thanksgiving side, you’ll need to grab two crunchy tacos from T-Bell and four packets of sauce (maybe double those amounts so you can treat yourself to a snack, too). From there, you’ll have to head to the grocery store for things like potatoes, cheese, milk, butter, onion, bell peppers—you get the gist.
This recipe (shown in full below) requires no special equipment except maybe a pie baking dish and a potato masher, which you may not have on hand. Understandable and easy to fix or work around. If you can follow directions, you can make this Taco Bell recipe.
Why stop at Thanksgiving? You can definitely serve this dish up any day, week, or month of the year, and let’s be real, you probably will. If you want more Thanksgiving-worthy Taco Bell recipes, you can find them here and here.
