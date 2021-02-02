Taco Bell Debuts Customizable $5 Cravings Boxes With 18 Meal Combinations

A starter, a specialty menu item, a side, and a drink—there's already a lot to love about Taco Bell's Cravings Boxes when they pop up on the menu from time to time. You can get a good amount of food for $5 in a conveniently boxed meal. Now, Taco Bell's making the wallet-friendly bundle even better with all-new customization options.

Taco Bell announced the new menu offering—aptly dubbed the Build Your Own Cravings Box—on Tuesday, boldly claiming that it's the "ultimate Taco Bell eating experience," according to a press release. You finally get to customize the whole thing. Unlike with the preset contents of, say, the $5 Chalupa Cravings Box on the menu last spring, you get to select from a handful of starter, specialty menu item, side, and drink options to construct a meal that best fits your diet or mood or whatever.

"As we see it, there aren’t a lot of choices out there when it comes to value, forcing customers to play by others’ rules. But when your fans have different favorites on the menu, why not celebrate that?" Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell's chief global brand officer, said in a statement. "The Taco Bell I’m proud to lead does it differently—we put fans in the driver's seat and allow them to eat how they want to eat, not how someone, irrespective of how famous they may be, tells them to."

T-Bell said there are 18 combinations available. All you have to do is select which item you want in each of the four categories:

Specialties: a signature item like the Chalupa Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, or Crunchwrap

Each box will set you back $5, according to the chain. But you'll have to pay up for any ingredient add-ons and upgrades. For example, here's my ideal Build Your Own Cravings Box order: Crunchwrap Supreme (with chicken), Soft Taco (add Seasoned Fries, Chipotle Sauce), Chips & Nacho Cheese (add jalapeños), and a Baja Blast. That combination comes to about $7.

To order a Build You Own Cravings Box, you have to go through Taco Bell's mobile app and sign up for the chain's loyalty program, Taco Bell Rewards Beta. Existing members have access to the boxes under the "Challenges" section on the "My Rewards" tab in the app starting on February 2. Everyone else will have to wait until a wider rollout on February 11, per the press release.

The new Cravings Box's debut is the latest in a series of exciting, positive updates from Taco Bell so far this year. The company recently announced that it's permanently adding its beloved potatoes back to the menu starting in March, revealed that it's working on a new plant-based meat offering with Beyond Meat, and even teased that it's going to jump into the fast food chicken sandwich wars—potentially sometime this year.