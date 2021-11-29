Taco Bell's Offering a Bunch of Food Deals for Cyber Monday

Between online deal hunting and feeling sluggish from your Thanksgiving feasts, you're already doing the minimum at work this Cyber Monday. No? Just us. Okay, well, you should at the very least take an extended lunch break in honor of the shopping the holiday. Taco Bell's got you covered on that front with a series of special food deals throughout the day.

On Monday only, Taco Bell's serving up popular menu items at a discounted price of just $2 for three hours at a time. You can snag the promos by firing up T-Bell's mobile app or website and placing an order for the highlighted menu item before the deal expires. First up, you can score a Chicken Quesadilla for $2 until 12 pm PST. After that, another menu item will be discounted from 12-3 PST, then another from 3-6 PST, followed by a final deal from 6-9 PST. According to the fine print that we spotted in the app, the deals will be on the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Crunchwrap, and Nachos BellGrande, though it's unclear which item will fall in which time slot. We reached out to a Taco Bell spokesperson for more info.

To take advantage the $2 Cyber Monday deals, your just have to order through the app or website and pick up your order in-store, though it's worth noting that the promo doesn't apply to purchases made in-store, via drive-thru, or for delivery. Oh, and you're only allowed two highlighted $2 items per order as well.