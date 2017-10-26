Food & Drink

Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on November 1

By Published On 10/26/2017 By Published On 10/26/2017
free taco bell
Lee Breslouer/Thrillist

Trending

related

This Bidet Ad Contains an Unbelievable Number of Butt Euphemisms

related

This Glass Cabin Is Designed to Give You the Most Relaxing Vacation Ever

related

Local News Anchor Barfs on Live TV After Eating World's Hottest Chip

related

Everything You Need to Know About the Upside Down, the 'Stranger Things' Parallel Universe

Turns out you don't have to be a Houston Astros fan, Los Angeles Dodgers fan, or even much of a baseball fan to get excited about the World Series. That's because Taco Bell's massive Doritos Locos Taco giveaway was just trigged by the first stolen base of the series during Game 2 and everyone gets free tacos.

It's official: Taco Bell is giving everyone in America one free Doritos Locos Taco, all thanks to Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin, who became the nation's new "Taco Hero" when he stole a base in the 11th inning of Game 2 shortly after midnight on Thursday. Specifically, T-Bell locations across the country will hand out the free Doritos-taco hybrids on Wednesday, November 1, from 2pm to 6pm (local time). 

As you may recall, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor delivered on Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion in short order last year, when he stole a base in the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the ultimately victorious Chicago Cubs. The Golden State Warriors achieved similar taco glory over the summer with a road-game victory over the Cavaliers during the NBA Finals.

All said, you have free tacos to look forward to in November. Of course, all that Doritos Locos may taste a little better if your team wins the World Series and they’re celebratory champion tacos, but should your team lose, they’ll at least serve as a way to eat your feelings for free. Thanks, baseball.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Tony Merevick is Senior News Editor at Thrillist and hasn't had a good crunchy taco in a while. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Stuff You'll Like