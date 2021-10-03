Taco Bell Is Handing Out Free Tacos for National Taco Day
It's National Taco Day. Of course, Taco Bell has deals.
No matter what your opinion of the ubiquitous taco chain, it wouldn't make any sense if there was a National Taco Day and Taco Bell wasn't participating.
At this point, you've probably guessed that, yes, it is participating. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Taco Bell is offering a free Crunchy Taco if you're a Taco Bell Rewards member. Like pretty much every reward program, it's free to join. So, you can sign up on National Taco Day to grab that freebie.
To get the gratis taco, place an order through the Taco Bell mobile app. You have to make a purchase of at least $1. Then, you're getting set up with a free Crunchy Taco. Whether it's an add-on to your meal or a quick snack, a bonus taco is always a good thing. (That's why we're celebrating National Taco Day.)
Of course, Taco Bell isn't the only place celebrating the food holiday with discounts. We've got a running list of the best Taco Day deals if you're in a celebratory mood. Otherwise, you can always acknowledge the day by heading to your favorite local spot to support them. Whatever you do, have a taco. You'll be glad you did.
