Taco Bell Is Handing Out Free Tacos for National Taco Day

No matter what your opinion of the ubiquitous taco chain, it wouldn't make any sense if there was a National Taco Day and Taco Bell wasn't participating.

At this point, you've probably guessed that, yes, it is participating. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Taco Bell is offering a free Crunchy Taco if you're a Taco Bell Rewards member. Like pretty much every reward program, it's free to join. So, you can sign up on National Taco Day to grab that freebie.

To get the gratis taco, place an order through the Taco Bell mobile app. You have to make a purchase of at least $1. Then, you're getting set up with a free Crunchy Taco. Whether it's an add-on to your meal or a quick snack, a bonus taco is always a good thing. (That's why we're celebrating National Taco Day.)