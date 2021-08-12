Taco Bell's Breaking Ground on a Futuristic Restaurant with 4 Drive-Thru Lanes

Taco Bell is constantly advancing the fast food experience. Whether introducing new menu items (I’ll love you forever, spicy soft tacos), offering $7 meal combos, or creating unique hotel activations, Taco Bell is a leader in the fast food industry. Now, the chain is going above and beyond by breaking ground on a new dining experience with a restaurant called Taco Bell Defy.

The new space will soon be under construction in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. It will be a 3,000 square foot, two-story structure with four drive-thru lanes and a focus on improving the drive-thru experience. The building comes from a collaboration between Border Foods, the largest private Taco Bell franchisee in the US, and Vertical Works Inc., a Minneapolis-based design company.