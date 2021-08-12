Taco Bell's Breaking Ground on a Futuristic Restaurant with 4 Drive-Thru Lanes
Contactless service and a faster drive-thru experience are major priorities.
Taco Bell is constantly advancing the fast food experience. Whether introducing new menu items (I’ll love you forever, spicy soft tacos), offering $7 meal combos, or creating unique hotel activations, Taco Bell is a leader in the fast food industry. Now, the chain is going above and beyond by breaking ground on a new dining experience with a restaurant called Taco Bell Defy.
The new space will soon be under construction in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. It will be a 3,000 square foot, two-story structure with four drive-thru lanes and a focus on improving the drive-thru experience. The building comes from a collaboration between Border Foods, the largest private Taco Bell franchisee in the US, and Vertical Works Inc., a Minneapolis-based design company.
Three of the four drive-thru lanes will be dedicated to pick-up and mobile orders, and new screens will allow customers to interact with employees via audio and video, prioritizing contactless ordering. Customers will use a QR code to scan in their orders and receive their order from the “bell-evator.” The lift operates between ground level and second-floor kitchen and will be used to deliver food to customers, allowing employees and customers to avoid face-to-face contact.
Customers will be able to experience the Defy space come summer 2022. “This new, innovative concept breaking ground in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, will improve a major aspect of the consumer experience: drive-thru speed,” said President of Border Foods Aaron Engler in a press release.
If Taco Bell is taking requests for their next restaurant concept, I would like to gently suggest a revival of the '90s interior decor. Bring back the teal squiggles, please!