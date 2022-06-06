Taco Bell Defy, the Drive-Thru of the Future, Is Now Open

After beginning construction last summer, Taco Bell Defy will be opening in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota on June 7. The new drive-thru experience will have four lanes, two stories, and advanced lifts that will provide contactless delivery from the Taco Bell kitchen on the second floor straight to customers. Taco Bell aims for its Defy drive-thru to have service times of two minutes or less.

The new establishment will have three different ways for customers to get their hands on Taco Bell. Customers will be able to pre-order via the Taco Bell app, allowing them to skip the line and pick up food immediately. There is a for lane delivery drivers to maximize delivery time speeds. Finally, for customers who still want to go through the traditional drive-thru, there's also a lane explicitly dedicated to them.