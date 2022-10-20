Taco Bell Is Trolling Fox News & Offering a 20% Off Discount

Bundling at Taco Bell is a savings game-changer. Instead of paying nearly $4 for your Chalupa Supreme alone, you can get it with a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, Nacho Fries, and a drink for just a few bucks more.

But apparently, not everyone is aware of the hack. Fox Business commentator Scott Martin complained about a recent trip to T-Bell on air and blamed his $28 (!) order on inflation. But according to The Takeout, inflation wasn't actually the cause behind his pricey order—it was the lack of strategy. Martin ordered everything a la carte rather than opting for a bundle, like the $5 Cravings Box or Mexican Pizza Combo.

Naturally, Taco Bell took the opportunity to troll the on-air personality, tweeting, "14 x $2 Burritos = $28. What's your $28 order?" And now, the chain is taking things one step further and offering a promotion in your mobile app that gets you 20% off your next order when you spend $28.

If you navigate over to the rewards section and "challenges," you'll find the offer. It's pretty simple too. Spend $28 on lunch between 11 am and 2 pm and you'll get 20% off your next purchase up to $10 off.

Nothing last forever, of course, so the promotion is only available through Sunday, October 23. While you're at it, claim your free Crunchy Taco. You can snag yours during lunch when you spend $12 or more through Monday, October 24.