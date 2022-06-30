You Can Get a $1 Freeze from Taco Bell Every Friday This Month

For the entire summer season, Taco Bell has cheap and free food. You can get $2 Crispy Cantina Tacos through August; score double rewards on Cheesy Double Beef Burritos; and even get $5 off when you order via DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, or Postmates.

While you should cross-reference the entirety of the Chalupa slinger's promotional schedule and mark your calendar accordingly, let's start with Taco Bell's latest offer first. You can celebrate every Friday in July with a $1 Freeze beginning tomorrow.

Between July 1 and July 29, the fast food joint is slashing prices on its fan-favorite frozen drink. The menu currently includes a Mango Whip Freeze, Mango Freeze, Mtn Dew Baja Blast Freeze, and Wild Cherry Freeze.