Taco Bell Is Giving Us 50% Off Nacho Party Packs & Free Delivery Right Now

Taco Bell has made an already difficult year that much more agonizing. In August, the Chalupa slinger nixed a whole host of menu favorites, including those heaven-sent Fiesta Potatoes and my personal favorite. And while I'll be out petitioning for their return in the meantime, at least Taco Bell is trying to make concessions.

In honor of its new partnership with DoorDash, the Mexican-inspired fast food joint is giving us 50% off its monstrous Nacho Party Pack, as well as $0 delivery fees. And with 5,500 locations participating, it's never been easier to get Taco Bell delivered to your door.

"We’re excited to team up with DoorDash to give our fans the ability to satisfy their cravings for Taco Bell more easily," Taco Bell's chief global brand officer Nikki Lawson said in a statement. "Growing delivery has always been a priority for the brand and through this partnership we're thrilled to give fans exclusive offers that are sure to spice up any celebration."