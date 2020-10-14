Taco Bell Is Giving Us 50% Off Nacho Party Packs & Free Delivery Right Now
Big news: 5,500 Taco Bell locations are now available on DoorDash.
Taco Bell has made an already difficult year that much more agonizing. In August, the Chalupa slinger nixed a whole host of menu favorites, including those heaven-sent Fiesta Potatoes and my personal favorite. And while I'll be out petitioning for their return in the meantime, at least Taco Bell is trying to make concessions.
In honor of its new partnership with DoorDash, the Mexican-inspired fast food joint is giving us 50% off its monstrous Nacho Party Pack, as well as $0 delivery fees. And with 5,500 locations participating, it's never been easier to get Taco Bell delivered to your door.
"We’re excited to team up with DoorDash to give our fans the ability to satisfy their cravings for Taco Bell more easily," Taco Bell's chief global brand officer Nikki Lawson said in a statement. "Growing delivery has always been a priority for the brand and through this partnership we're thrilled to give fans exclusive offers that are sure to spice up any celebration."
There is, however, one caveat to get your cheap nachos and free delivery: you'll need to spend at least $15 on an order. Though, to be fair, this is Taco Bell we're talking about. It shouldn't be too difficult. Toss in a few burritos, maybe a taco or two, even some Cinnamon Twists if your sweet tooth is talking.
"With this new partnership, DoorDash will be available at over 75% of all Taco Bell US locations," DoorDash vice president of business development Toby Espinosa said in a statement. "This partnership has been a long time in the making and we’re excited to offer Taco Bell fans across the country another way to get their favorite tacos, burritos and quesadillas to their doorsteps."
