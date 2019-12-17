Taco Bell's Super-Spicy Reaper Ranch Is Coming Back in These $1 Tacos

Reaper Ranch is my lifeblood. The spicy and creamy sauce that Taco Bell debuted last year is one of its most beloved (especially by me) sauces, and also one of its most limited. The chain even made a tortilla chip flavor out of it. I don't want to exist in a world where Reaper Ranch doesn't... which is why it's particularly exciting that Taco Bell is bringing back Double Stacked Tacos in three delectable flavors: Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and of course, Reaper Ranch.
The Double Stacked Taco is the perfect menu item to order when you can't decide whether you want a hard or soft taco. Sporting both a soft shell and hard shell with a layer of cheese in between, it's a little bit of both. Each taco is filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, cheese, and choice of sauce. If I were you, I'd go with Reaper Ranch -- just saying -- but you could also just try all three since they're only a dollar each.
Why do I love Reaper Ranch so much? The heat. Specifically, the intense heat from the Carolina Reaper peppers used in the sauce. Here's how I described the hot stuff last time Taco Bell put it on the menu -- as part of Steak Reaper Ranch Fries:
"The sauce, shockingly enough, is actually spicy; compared to their packets of Diablo and Fire sauce, the reaper ranch is miles ahead in terms of heat... It’s not the type of heat that will make you double over in a coughing fit and reach for a jug of milk, but it’s definitely hotter than anything else I’ve ever had at Taco Bell. The heat starts slow, like a tiny tongue-tingle, but by the time you’re halfway through your plate of fries, you’ll be able to feel it creeping to the back of your throat and down your esophagus."
In other words, you can count on Reaper Ranch to warm you up more than your usual Fire Sauce.
“It’s more important than ever before that we give fans the craveable food they not only want, but can afford, and we've built our menu with some of our most innovative items from $1 to $5 to ensure there is something for everyone," Melissa Friebe, senior vice president of brand marketing and consumer insights at Taco Bell, said in a statement. “Committing to the $1 is a priority for us and we’re excited to bring back the hugely popular Double Stacked Tacos.”
Taco Bell is also launching a $5 Chalupa Box that includes a Chalupa Supreme, one Crunchy Taco, a medium beverage, and choice of a Double Stacked Taco, so if you're interested in trying out the rereleased Double Stacked Taco in a combo meal, you have the option.
The Double Stacked Tacos and combo meal will be available beginning December 26 but, like most good things at Taco Bell, will only be around for a short time. Try all three and cherish the cheap eats while you can.
