Taco Bell's New Grilled Cheese Burrito Is Filled with Steak & Covered with Cheese

My motto is, "the cheesier, the better." This is not a hot take. In fact, I'm starting to believe Taco Bell shares my motto, as the company is launching not one but two cheese-filled burritos.

Taco Bell just added the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito and is welcoming back its Grilled Cheese Burrito. The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito has a double serving of seasoned rice and steak, crunchy red strips, chipotle sauce, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, and a three-cheese blend wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. The burrito is topped with a layer of grilled and melted cheese. If fans feel particularly spicy, they can top the burrito with grilled jalapeños to add an extra kick. The Grilled Cheese Burrito has a grilled and bubbly blend of melted cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheeses covering a burrito filled with your favorite Taco Bell ingredients.

Fans can also get their hands on the Grilled Cheese Burrito in a box combo meal along with a Chalupa, Doritos Locos Taco, chips and nacho cheese, and a medium drink. The two cheesy burritos are currently available to rewards members a whole two days before they hit participating locations on November 11. Both burritos are available for a limited time nationwide.