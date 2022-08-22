Taco Bell's Steak-Filled Grilled Cheese Burritos Are Back

The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito is now back at Taco Bell locations nationwide. It will be available on menus a la carte for $6.49. The menu item was first made available nationwide back in November 2021, and we reviewed it as a steak and cheese filled super meal that “did not disappoint.”

The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito is returning to the menu with that same seasoned rice, flavorful signature sauces, and double the amount of grilled marinated steak compared to the Steak Quesadilla. All of that is rolled into a tortilla with warm melty cheddar, mozzarella and monterey pepper jack cheeses. There's an option to kick up the spice by adding jalapeños.

Want to skip the steak? You can order the Grilled Cheese Burrito for $3.99 on its own, or as a Grilled Cheese Burrito Deluxe Box for $7.49. The box includes the Grilled Cheese Burrito, Seasoned Beef Chalupa Supreme, Doritos Locos Tacos and Nacho Cheese Sauce, as well as a medium fountain drink.

No matter how you choose to enjoy your Grilled Cheese Burrito—with double steak or as a part of the Deluxe Box—head to your nearest Taco Bell soon. Just like last time, it's not promised to be available on the menu for long.