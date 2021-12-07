We Tried Taco Bell’s Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito to See if It’s Any Good

I want to start off this article by saying that I am lactose intolerant and just started eating red meat again after about a decade of being a vegetarian. So, naturally, when the opportunity arose to try a fast food item that’s covered in cheese and stuffed with meat, I charged at the opportunity. I like pain and cheese. What can I say?

Taco Bell recently welcomed back its Grilled Cheese Burrito and added the all-new Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito to its menu. The steak version has a double serving of seasoned rice and steak, crunchy red strips, chipotle sauce, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, and a three-cheese blend wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. The burrito is topped with a layer of grilled and melted cheese. If you want to add extra spice, you can kick things up a notch by adding jalapeños.

I set out to see if the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito holds true to its name. Is it packed with double the steak and is it cheesy enough to carry the title of a grilled cheese burrito? We shall see.

First Impressions

If you are looking for something to fill you up, this burrito is a great option. Upon picking up my foil-wrapped burrito, my first thought was: Dang, this thing has some weight to it. Not only does the burrito feel like it is double stuffed, but it’s a decent size in both length and width. Once I unwrapped the burrito, I was instantly hit with the buttery, toasty smell of grilled cheese. On top of that, I was delighted to see a light coating of melted cheese, as promised.