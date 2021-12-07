We Tried Taco Bell’s Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito to See if It’s Any Good
Does T-Bell actually deliver on the cheese and steak?
I want to start off this article by saying that I am lactose intolerant and just started eating red meat again after about a decade of being a vegetarian. So, naturally, when the opportunity arose to try a fast food item that’s covered in cheese and stuffed with meat, I charged at the opportunity. I like pain and cheese. What can I say?
Taco Bell recently welcomed back its Grilled Cheese Burrito and added the all-new Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito to its menu. The steak version has a double serving of seasoned rice and steak, crunchy red strips, chipotle sauce, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, and a three-cheese blend wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. The burrito is topped with a layer of grilled and melted cheese. If you want to add extra spice, you can kick things up a notch by adding jalapeños.
I set out to see if the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito holds true to its name. Is it packed with double the steak and is it cheesy enough to carry the title of a grilled cheese burrito? We shall see.
First Impressions
If you are looking for something to fill you up, this burrito is a great option. Upon picking up my foil-wrapped burrito, my first thought was: Dang, this thing has some weight to it. Not only does the burrito feel like it is double stuffed, but it’s a decent size in both length and width. Once I unwrapped the burrito, I was instantly hit with the buttery, toasty smell of grilled cheese. On top of that, I was delighted to see a light coating of melted cheese, as promised.
Three Steak-Filled Bites Later…
As someone who has deprived herself of steak for nearly a decade, I didn’t know what to expect. Frankly, this was my first time trying Taco Bell’s steak and I was pleasantly surprised.
My first bite was met with a thick cut of well-seasoned steak. It was tasty, flavorful, juicy, and easy to get through. In my next bites, I was hit with an unexpected spice from the chipotle and nacho cheese sauces, which really punched up the flavor. The red tortilla strips added a nice crunch and texture to the burrito, while the rice balanced out the flavorful steak. After just a few bites I was pretty full, but still wanted to go back for more.
As for the cheese: It’s good. But I was more blown away by the taste of the steak than the cheesy-ness of the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. There were a few gooey bites where the cheese sauce, shredded cheese within the burrito, and outer layer of cheese came together well. But there were definitely bites that left me thinking where is all the cheese? Adding additional grilled cheese on the outside of the burrito could probably go a long way to help. Or maybe that’s just me. I love cheese, remember?
Final Thoughts
Taco Bell’s Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito is packed with steak—TB did not disappoint there. The meat is impressively well-seasoned, the flavors meld together well, and if you love being food baby-level full, this thing will definitely get you there. I do wish the cheese was more consistently distributed throughout, though. One more thing: If you’re lactose intolerant like me, just remember to take a dairy pill beforehand.