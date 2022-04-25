Taco Bell Drag Brunch Is Coming to a City Near You This May

Taco Bell Drag Brunch will soon be a reality, thank goodness. Starting May 1, the Taco Bell Drag Brunch tour will kick off at the Taco Bell Cantina Las Vegas before continuing across the country. Each show will be hosted by drag performer Kay Sedia and include a lineup of local queens and kings in every city.

In addition to the performances, Taco Bell promises visual backdrops and breakfast menu items to round out what is sure to be one of the most memorable mornings of your life. In addition to the usual breakfast menu, guests will also be able to order the new $5 Breakfast Box, Cinnabon Delights coffee, mimosas, and more.

You'll be able to make a reservation for the experience exclusively through Open Table, and you'll need to be 18 or older to attend. If you are a “Fire Tier” member of Taco Bell's rewards program, you'll get early access to make reservations on April 26. After Fire Tier members are given access, reservations will become available to the general public.

Below are all five Taco Bell Drag Brunch tour dates.

Las Vegas Cantina: Sunday, May 1

Sunday, May 1 Chicago, Wrigleyville Cantina: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 Nashville Cantina: Sunday, May 29

Sunday, May 29 New York, Times Square Cantina: Sunday, June 12

Cantina: Sunday, June 12 Fort Lauderdale Cantina: Sunday, June 26



"We understand the importance of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and are thrilled to provide a unique experience that spotlights and celebrates the wonderful art form of drag and its influence in culture with their chosen families," Sean Tresvant, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement to Thrillist.

The new customer experience is part of a larger effort from Taco Bell to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community. The Drag Brunch was created by Live Más Pride, which is Taco Bell's LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group. Taco Bell Foundation is also giving the It Gets Better Project with a grant. The nonprofit is "an organization with a mission to uplift, empower, and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer youth around the globe. Learn more about our work." It Gets Better Foundation will provide resources at each Drag Brunch on how to get involved.