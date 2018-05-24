Extremely Cool Taco Bell Customer Takes Horse-Drawn Buggy to Drive-Thru

You might think a drive-thru at your local Taco Bell only caters to motorists. But if your only means of transportation is a horse drawn carriage, that shouldn't stop you from ordering a big bag of Crunchwraps like it's 1862.
That's what one enterprising dude did in the small town of Litchfield, Illinois, population 7,000. A video posted to Facebook on Sunday shows the man, clad in a cut-off t-shirt, cargo shorts, and a baseball cap, pulling up to a Taco Bell drive-thru window like it's just another day in the sepia-toned past.
The unidentified man, who is not Amish, but clearly enjoys rolling through town with the aid of his steeds, reportedly said: "I need a can of chew and I'm hungry."
The Taco Bell in Litchfield only denies drive-thru service to customers on foot and riding a "pedal bicycle," a manager told reporters. Thrillist asked a Taco Bell spokesperson to confirm whether horse drawn buggies are permitted at other restaurant locations, and we'll update this post if we hear back.
In the meantime, don't get any ideas.
