Taco Bell Employee Saves Customer Who Passed Out in the Drive-Thru

Companies at large can only do so much to protect us during COVID-19. Brands like Walmart, Sam's Club, and CVS have made masks mandatory, for example, and Taco Bell has a new, mobile-friendly restaurant design in the works. But should our heart start to fail in the drive-thru line, we're kind of on our own to die -- unless an employee like Sonja Nixon Frazier is on the job.

On August 12, in Clarksville, Tennessee, former home healthcare worker Frazier performed CPR on a man who had passed out, and whose car was going backwards at the Taco Bell drive-thru. The story begins with one of those coincidence-turned-miracle scenarios that makes you question your staunch opposition to fatalism. Frazier is a night manager, but was covering the day shift, according to CNN.

When the man started going backwards in the drive-thru, two employees noticed the incident and brought it to Frazier's attention. Then they promptly went out to see what was going on.

“We ran to him and pulled him out of the car,” Frazier told CNN. “I checked for a pulse and found that it was vague. I almost couldn’t find it at first. My coworker called 911, but I noticed his fingertips, his ears, and his lips were all blue.”

Frazier performed CPR on the man for 11 minutes, all the while ignoring her concern over catching coronavirus, an understandable fear rooted in her diagnosis of a lung disease called sarcoidosis.

"I have been really scared about COVID-19," Frazier said. "My preexisting condition can be deadly. But that never crossed my mind. It really didn't. All that mattered to me was saving that man's life. I wasn't going to leave him."

Even though Frazier said she "knew he would be okay" once he was getting taken into the ambulance, she still found him on Facebook to check up. The two had a sentimental Messenger moment and agreed to meet in the future.