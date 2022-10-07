Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted in favor of the loaded enchilada-burrito hybrid. It's a soft flour tortilla loaded with seasoned beef, beans, and diced onions, rolled up and smothered in classic red sauce and cheese. You can get it between November 17 and November 30.

"On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love," Chief Brand Officer Sean Tresvant said in a press release late last month. "Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu."

Fans voted in the app between September 27 and October 6, before the Enchirito was crowned over its competitor, the Double Decker Taco. The latter features a soft flour tortilla layered with beans and wrapped around a crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, crispy lettuce, and Cheddar cheese.

So when and how can you get it? The chain has not specified when exactly the Enchirito will be back in stores, only saying in its announcement that it will be back "for a limited time later this year."

Now we can only hope the loser makes an eventual return to menus too.