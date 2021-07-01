Taco Bell's Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos are Making a Comeback

Everyone loves a comeback story, whether it's a come-from-behind victory or your favorite discontinued menu item returning after a long hiatus. For fans of the latter, Taco Bell has some news: Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos are back, albeit for a limited time.

After more than a year, you'll once more be able to wrap your hands around a Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco, which was first introduced in April 2020.

Even better, you could score a free one, as Taco Bell is teaming up with the NBA for a partnership called Taco Bell's "NBA Comebacks." Here's the deal: When a team in the NBA Finals is losing at halftime but manages to come back to win the game, Taco Bell will give away free Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos to customers across the country.

"We're thrilled to reignite our partnership with the league and spice up the NBA Finals even more by giving fans the chance to score a free taco regardless of which jersey they're wearing," Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell's chief global brand officer, said in a press release.

There's no purchase necessary for this deal. If there's a comeback in the NBA Finals, you're getting a free Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell—and per Taco Bell, chances of this happening are high, since a comeback in the second half of a game has taken place in seven of the last 10 NBA finals. However, this deal is limited to one per customer.

Keep an eye on this site to find out when your Flamin' Hot freebie will be available.