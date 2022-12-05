Here's How to Get 10% Off Your Entire Taco Bell Order Right Now

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Taco Bell not only brought back its fan-favorite Nacho Fries—and extended its stay on menus—but also introduced a 7-layer version. Now, you can get 10% off your entire T-Bell order just for sampling the cheesy potato creation.

Through December 7, 2022, the Chalupa slinger is offering fans 10% when they place an order through their mobile app and include Nacho Fries in said order, Brand Eating reports. The deal is good on purchases up to $100.

Here's what exactly qualifies for the discount:

Nacho Fries a la carte

Nacho Fries Box

Deluxe Cravings Box featuring Nacho Fries

7-Layer Nacho Fries

7-Layer Nacho Fries Veggie

7-Layer Nacho Fries Burrito

7-Layer Nacho Fries Burrito Veggie



If you haven't had the absolute pleasure of sampling the new 7-Layer Nacho Fries, which went nationwide just last month, let me be the first to tell you they're worth an order. The crispy, golden fries are layered with savory black beans, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, warm cheese nacho sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, shredded cheese, real seasoned beef, and guacamole.