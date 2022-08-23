You Can Get Free & Cheap Food at Taco Bell Through October
The food deals aren't over just because summer is.
Taco Bell showered our summer with cheap food, but just because the season is winding to a close doesn't mean the deals are too. The Mexican Pizza slinger just announced its latest promotions calendar, and it's brimming with freebies through October.
Here's the full lineup of in-app offers:
- August 19 - 28: Buy two Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burritos and get a free regular-sized Mango Whip Freeze. Add the beverage to your cart, and the discount will automatically apply. There is a limit to one order per account a day and a max of one free freeze per order.
- August 22 - 24: Earn double points on Grilled Cheese Burrito Deluxe Box orders.
- September 2 - 5: Get $3 off minimum orders of $18 or more.
- September 6 - 27: Snag 2 for $5 Beefy 5-Layer Burritos on Tuesdays.
- September 12 - 23: Buy a Crunchy or Soft Taco and get a $1 Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa. Just add both to the cart, and the discount will automatically apply.
- September 23 - October 2: Spend a minimum of $15 after 9 pm and get 20% off your breakfast order. The deal is valid for five straight days.
Here's the full lineup of delivery deals:
- August 18 - 24: Get $5 off $15 by purchasing Pepsi Zero Sugar via DashPass exclusively.
- August 19: Snag a Spicy Potato Taco with a $15 minimum. Just add the taco to your digital cart.
- August 20 - 22: Get a free medium Dole Lemonade Strawberry Squeeze with $15 when you order via Uber Eats or Postmates. Just add the lemonade to your cart.
- August 22 - 28 and September 22 - 24: Get $3 off $15 minimum breakfast orders between open and 11 am on DoorDash.
- September 2 - 5: Earn 20% off on minimum orders of $20.
- September 9 - 12: Get another 20% off on $20 minimum orders when you order via Uber Eats.
- September 25: Get buy one, get one Quesadillas on National Quesadilla Day via DashPass, Uber One, Postmates Unlimited, and Grubhub+ only.
- September 30 - October 3: Get 20% off $20 minimum orders on DoorDash.
Mark your calendar and review the order stipulations before hitting the apps.
