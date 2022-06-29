Taco Bell Is Offering Tons of Food & Delivery Deals This Summer

Earlier this week, Taco Bell unveiled one of its most inventive concepts yet, reimagining its Crunchwrap Supreme and Tostada to include a gigantic Cheez-It cracker. The Chalupa slinger has even more exciting plans in the works this summer, too, although it will hard to beat the super-sized snack food

Taco Bell is lining up serious food deals for the next two months to keep you coming back, without obliterating your budget altogether.

Here's the full lineup of loyalty rewards offers:

June 23 - August 17: Get $2 Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos when you order online.

Get $2 Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos when you order online. June 27 - July 10: Score 2x rewards points on orders that include one of the Cheesy Double Beef Burritos. The limit is 1 per user.

Score 2x rewards points on orders that include one of the Cheesy Double Beef Burritos. The limit is 1 per user. June 29 - August 17: Get 15% off the Bell Breakfast Box every Wednesday in July. The discount caps out at $10 off per customer.

Get 15% off the Bell Breakfast Box every Wednesday in July. The discount caps out at $10 off per customer. July 1 - July 29: Enjoy a $1 medium Freeze on Fridays in July. The offer is valid for one customer per Friday.

Enjoy a $1 medium Freeze on Fridays in July. The offer is valid for one customer per Friday. July 18 - July 31: Get a free Cheesy Double Beef Burrito on orders of $12 or more between 11 am and 2 pm.

Get a free Cheesy Double Beef Burrito on orders of $12 or more between 11 am and 2 pm. August 1 - August 14: Buy one, get one free Crispy Chicken Tacos.

Here's the full lineup of delivery offers:

July 2 - July 4: Get $5 off orders of $25 or more when you order via DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, or Postmates.

Get $5 off orders of $25 or more when you order via DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, or Postmates. July 8 - July 10: Get $3 off orders of $20 or more via DoorDash.

Get $3 off orders of $20 or more via DoorDash. July 15 - July 17: Get $1 off orders of $20 or more via DoorDash.

Get $1 off orders of $20 or more via DoorDash. July 20 - July 24: Get a Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Tea for $1 with orders of $15 or more on DoorDash.

Get a Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Tea for $1 with orders of $15 or more on DoorDash. July 27: Get a free Mango Whip Freeze when you order $15 or more on GrubHub.

Get a free Mango Whip Freeze when you order $15 or more on GrubHub. July 30 - July 31: Score a free coffee on orders of $15 or more between opening and 11 am local time.

Mark your calendar accordingly, and read through the promotion stipulations.