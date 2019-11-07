Taco Bell Is Giving Out $6 Million in Scholarship Cash. Here's How to Get Some.

Right now in America, accessing education is more challenging than it's ever been. Tuition costs are at an all-time high, students have amassed trillions of dollars in debt, and scholarships are few and far in between. This is why it's so exciting that Taco Bell, our favorite Crunchwrap Supreme slinger, is handing out $6 million dollars worth of scholarship money through the Taco Bell Foundation.
This year's scholarship is $2 million dollars more than it was last year, and is awarded to students who don't necessarily need to have the best test scores or highest the GPA, but rather be able to articulate their educational passions and future aspirations. To apply, students must be between the ages of 16-24 and will have to create a two-minute video explaining their scholarly passions and the difference they'll be able to make in the world with said passion. Videos are currently being accepted here until January 23, where first time recipients are eligible for awards ranging between $5,000 and $25,000.
“With student debt in America reaching an all-time high, the Taco Bell Foundation is proud to be part of the solution, fulfilling a growing need for accessible scholarship opportunities,” said Tina Nguyen, executive director of the Taco Bell Foundation. “In the last round, we received an unprecedented 13,000 applications to our scholarship, which demonstrates the tremendous amount of students who will likely seek financial assistance from our program this year as well.”
In addition to getting some sweet, sweet cash towards their education, recipients will also be able to access a network of other Live Mas scholarship awardees and mentors. So what are you waiting for? Vocalize your passion, do good in the world, and be rewarded for your academic pursuits. Winners will be announced the spring of 2020.
Timothy DeLaGhetto & David So Eat Their Way Through the 2019 South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.