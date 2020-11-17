Taco Bell Is Giving Out $7.5 Million in Scholarship Cash. Here’s How You Can Get Some.

There’s never been a better time to go back to school and try a new career path for size. Unfortunately, in America, education is seen as more of a privilege than a right. College costs a lot of money and millions of Americans are still in debt that they may never pay off as a result. Scholarships are out there, but they’re few and far between and the pandemic is pushing students to drop out of college at an alarming rate. That’s why it’s kind of a big deal that Taco Bell is dishing out $7.5 million in scholarship money through the Taco Bell Foundation.

Taco Bell announced the news on Tuesday, saying the funds are set to go to students who may not have scored the highest SAT score (if they took the test at all) or may not have been at the top of their class in terms of GPA. Instead, the scholarships will go to students who are able to articulate their educational hopes and dreams as well as their aspirations, according to the fast food chain.

To apply for the Taco Bell Foundation scholarship, students must be between the ages of 16 and 26. They’ll each be asked to create a two-minute video all about their educational passions and how they hope to impact the world with it. Students who attend, or hope to attend, trade school, four-year college, community college, or grad school are encouraged to apply.

Taco Bell said Individual scholarship awards are up to $25,000. Applications will be accepted until January 20, 2021. Winners will be announced in May of 2021.

“The pandemic has caused financial strain for families around the country, yet young people’s passions haven’t gone away,” Jennifer Bradbury, Interim Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation, said in a press release. “We are hopeful that this year’s scholarships will provide many creative, passionate fans and Taco Bell team members opportunities they may not have otherwise had. We are also proud to continue expanding our partnerships and resources to ignite change and create a better future for our scholars as they make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.”