Taco Bell Is Serving Up a Free Breakfast Deal for Almost 2 Weeks

A lot of attention at Taco Bell has been focused on new and returning menu items. The Mexican Pizza made a much-heralded return. The Enchirito is back on the menu. There are new iced coffees. It is testing potential new additions like the Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos. Is there no love left for the classics?

Taco Bell--and a couple of delivery services--hope to entice you back to the basics. Starting on November 18, a Bell Breakfast Box can be snagged gratis. Order through Uber Eats or Postmates and hit the $15 minimum. When you do, you unlock a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Bell Breakfast Box.

That deal, which runs through November 29, lands you a free Breakfast Box, a combo that includes a Breakfast Crunchwrap with sausage patty, two Cinnabon Delights (basically filled donut holes), a hash brown, and a medium drink.

That is, of course, not the only deal at Taco Bell. That’s not how the chain rolls. From November 25 to 28, you can hit the $15 order minimum on DoorDash to get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on a Cheesy Gordita Crunch. With both discounts, you’re dealing with the frustrating fees associated with third-party delivery apps. But if you plan on ordering delivery anyhow, it’s not a bad way to make you feel a little better about that laundry list of bonus charges you’ll encounter.