Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Breakfast Burritos for the Next Month

Despite the whole every-dish-being-the-same-three-ingredients-rearranged thing, Taco Bell can be so many things to so many people. It can somehow be healthy? It can even be breakfast. And it's always cheap. Sometimes, it can even be free. (Also, for the record, it's a really bad place to take a grenade you found on the ground. Please don't do that.)
In short, you can get free Taco Bell breakfast burritos for the next month. All you have to do is make an order (any purchase will do) online or through Taco Bell's mobile app, and you're entitled to one Grilled Breakfast Burrito or Grilled Breakfast Burrito Fiesta Potato per person, according to the chain. The deal lasts through May 11 (it expires on May 12 at precisely 2:59am, if you want to get technical).
This Giant Egg Is the Size of 18 Regular Eggs
If you're more hungry than thirsty, you can also get a free Mountain Dew Sugar Free Baja Blast if you order online or through the app until May 11, 2019. But you can't use the promotions together, so you'll have to look deep into your heart and discover your inner truth here.
Make sure you order some hot sauce too. It might just save your life.
h/t Brand Eating
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.