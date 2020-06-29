News Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free $5 Chalupa Boxes Today The box includes a chalupa supreme, burrito, taco, cinnamon twists, and a drink.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Taco Bell is the king of no strings attached. For the past few months, the company tossed us free tacos on Tuesdays just for showing our beautiful faces, and the deals don't seem to be slowing. On Tuesday (that's today!), if you go to the drive-thru, you can get a free $5 Chalupa Cravings Box in exchange for... nothing. It's 100% free. If only first dates were as simple as Taco Bell Tuesdays, but only fast-food chain love is truly unconditional. If you already have the Taco Bell app you can order the chalupa in advance to get the deal, but folks who don't have the app can also download it now and get the freebie on June 30. Yes, you have to create an account to get the deal, but that's a small price to pay for a whole meal. The $5 box includes a chalupa supreme, beefy 5-Layer burrito, crunchy taco, cinnamon twists, and a medium drink. If you look at our ranking of every single Taco Bell menu item, this is a pretty fantastic deal. The Chalupa actually ranked No. 13 on a list of 39 items. Each one packs seasoned beef, reduced fat sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese -- all in T-Bell's thick chalupa shell. As for the cinnamon twists and beefy burrito? They ranked No. 5 and No. 23, respectively, but we're all going for the cinnamon twists anyway. They're sweet, crunchy, airy, and delightful.

Thrillist TV Food & Drink Thrillist's Best (and the Rest): The Truth Behind the Saddest Cookbook Ever

FREE Chalupa Cravings Box on June 30th. Register on the Taco Bell app and pick up yours at participating drive-thrus. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 30, 2020

This deal comes in celebration of Taco Bell's new loyalty program, which will be part of an in-app update. The company announced Monday that Taco Bell Rewards will be available nationwide sometime in July. And, psst, if you sign up, you get a free Doritos Locos Taco right away. That'll be followed by tons of other free food rewards as you earn points; specifically, 10 points for every dollar you spend. “Exclusive experiences in our app -- like a free Chalupa Cravings Box and earning points towards free food with Taco Bell Rewards -- are just the start of the many digital initiatives that we plan to bring fans throughout the year," said Taco Bell’s VP of Digital, Zipporah Allen, in a press release. We're hoping the next digital initiative will be the ability to order those nine beloved menu items Taco Bell unapologetically removed last year. UPDATE: At the height of the $5 Chalupa Cravings Box giveaway/feeding frenzy on Tuesday afternoon, Taco Bell customers reported issues with the chain's website and mobile app. It appears the promotion overloaded the company's digital capacity, crashing the app and site for many users. Thrillist can independently confirm that the Taco Bell mobile app displays an error message and barely works upon launching. The frustrating outages prompted the following message from Taco Bell's customer support Twitter account, "Our teams are aware that some users are unable to access our website or app at the moment due to higher than normal traffic. We're working to get this fixed as soon as possible." Additionally, a spokesperson said the chain is working as fast as it can to make sure everyone who wants the free food can get it, so if you're having trouble accessing it yourself, hang in there!

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.