Here's How to Get a Free Taco Bell Cheesy Double Beef Burrito This Month

Taco Bell is serving up cheap deals all summer, but if you haven't set up calendar alerts like some of us, let me be the first to tell you that you can get a free Cheesy Double Beef Burrito right now.

Customers that spend $12 or more between 11 am and 2 pm from July 18 through July 31 will automatically qualify for the free burrito.

If the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito isn't ringing a bell, that's because it just joined menus last month. The newcomer features layers of nacho cheese sauce with double the amount of seasoned beef as the Burrito Supreme. It's also stuffed with a three-cheese blend, reduced-fat sour cream, and seasoned rice wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. The menu addition typically costs $2.

Now that we've confirmed your lunch plans for the next two weeks, let's catch you up on the chain's other promotions. You can snag a $1 medium Freeze every single Friday this month. Between July 20 and July 24, you can also get a Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Tea for $1 on orders of $15 or more on DoorDash. You'll need something to wash down that free Cheesy Double Beef Burrito.