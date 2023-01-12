You Can Get a Free Cheesy Gordita Crunch at Taco Bell Right Now

If your New Year's resolution was to eat more Taco Bell in 2023, good news! The Chalupa slinger is making that goal easier than ever to achieve. The fast food joint is giving customers a fan-favorite menu item for free right now.

Here's the deal: Between now and February 1, you can get a free Cheesy Gordita Crunch with any purchase of $20 when you order via a third-party delivery platform. Here's the catch: It's for new eaters only, and you must add the Gordita Crunch to your cart with the addition of that order minimum.

That shouldn't be too difficult, considering the chain recently unveiled all-new iterations of its bestselling Mexican Pizza. Toss a few of those in your virtual cart and maybe a Baja Blast for good measure. You'll be at $20 before you know it.

The Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza features those two crispy flour shells loaded with beans, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and a melted three-cheese blend topped with even more cheese (Nacho Cheese sauce, to be exact) and spicy jalapeño slices. Meanwhile, the Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza includes three crispy flour tortillas layered with twice the beans and seasoned beef and topped with pizza sauce, tomatoes, and that same three-cheese blend.