Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks

November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.)

With those significant (not real) obstacles in its way, Taco Bell is asking you to spare a thought for tacos in early November. The Mexican Pizza chain is offering a free Cheesy Gordita Crunch when you spend at least $15 in the Taco Bell app.

The deal extends well beyond the borders of National Sandwich Day, though. It is a deal that runs for nearly two weeks, stretching from November 1-12.

It should not be hard to hit the $15 minimum, even if a lot of Taco Bell’s menu items are low-cost. Still, there is a boatload of new options, like Mexican Pizza, the Enchirito, and items being tested in limited markets such as the Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos. Try the new items you are curious about and toss a Cheesy Gordita Crunch on your tab. It will go a long way toward making November a taco month.