Here's How to Get a Free Crunchwrap from Taco Bell This Weekend

Just because Taco Bell is churning out exciting new innovations doesn't mean we should forget the classics altogether. Get your Dipping Tacos, and then wash them down with a Crunchwrap Supreme.

Especially now. You can snag the latter for free when you order via DoorDash this weekend. Between October 14 and 17, Taco Bell is teaming up with the delivery platform to give away Crunchwrap Supremes for $0 when you spend $15 or more in the app.

Now that we've established you're getting Taco Bell, let's talk about filling your cart to the order minimum. For those lucky enough to live in one of the trial markets, the chain is currently testing two versions of its Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos—one with seasoned beef and the other with shredded beef.

Last week, Taco Bell also announced the return of one of its most highly-requested menu items after nearly a decade-long hiatus from menus. The Enchirito, which was initially pitted against the Double Decker Taco in a public vote, is loaded with seasoned beef, beans, and diced onions, rolled up and smothered in classic red sauce and cheese. It will be available between November 17 and November 30.