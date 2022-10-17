Here's How to Get a Free Taco at Taco Bell This Week

Taco Bell came in clutch this weekend with free Crunchwrap Supremes all around. Now, the chain is serving up even more free food.

Between Thursday, October 20 and Monday, October 24, you can get a free Crunchy Taco when you spend $12 or more. The deal is valid on all qualifying orders during lunch hours, so between 11 am and 2 pm.

While you'll have to wait a few more days for that freebie, the Crunchwrap Supreme offer isn't over just yet. Today marks the promotion's finale, so act fast. You can snag the free entree when you order $15 or more on DoorDash.

Free and cheap food isn't the only thing headed down Taco Bell's pipeline. The fast food chain is also testing the all-new Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos in Nashville and Minneapolis-St. Paul, while the return of its highly-requested Enchirito is around the corner as well. The winning menu item, which was initially pitted against the Double Decker Taco, is returning between November 17 and November 30. Not to mention, Taco Bell is taking its Truff Loaded Nacho Fries nationwide after a successful trial at its Irvine, California HQ.

You certainly won't have any problem meeting those order minimums, now will you?