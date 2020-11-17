News

Taco Bell's Offering Free Delivery on 12-Taco Party Pack Orders

Order through DoorDash to get the discount.

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 11/17/2020 at 6:00 PM

Taco Bell's Taco Party Pack
Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Taco Bell is packing the end of the year with food specials, and the latest involves—big shock—tacos. From Wednesday, November 18, to Sunday, November 22, snag free delivery on any Taco Party Pack ordered through DoorDash.

You aren't limited just to Taco Party Packs—your DoorDash cart can contain as much TB fare as you'd like—but in order for delivery fees to be waived, the purchase must include at least one Party Pack. The offer can be redeemed up to two times during the five-day discount window.

Taco Party Packs come in a few customizable varieties of 12 tacos each, the perfect size for a large solo dinner or small, COVID-compliant gatherings.

There's no special occasion for the discount other than to expand on the Taco Bell-DoorDash partnership that formed in October, but hey, we'll take it.

MORE: Taco Bell's Testing a New 'Double Steak' Version of Its Grilled Cheese Burrito

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.