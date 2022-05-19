Here's How to Score a Free Mexican Pizza & Other Deals to Celebrate Its Return
Taco Bell is celebrating the official return of the beloved Mexican Pizza by gifting free ones to its loyal fans.
As of this day—Thursday, the 19th of May in the year 2022—the wait for the Mexican Pizza's glorious return to Taco Bell's permanent menu is finally over. History will remember it as the day that we all, once again, got to live más. Or something like that. Anyway, today's also the day that loyal T-Bell fans can start cashing in on the mysterious free food deal that the chain teased during the Super Bowl... all the way back in February.
You may recall that Taco Bell issued a cryptic offer during the big game, saying, "something saucy is coming" and "consider this note an IOU for a surprise reward coming your way 5/19." It was a weird thing to do, considering most chains don't make you wait three months to fulfill a food deal or loyalty reward, and it didn't take long for folks to speculate a connection to the possible return of the Mexican Pizza. Months later, Taco Bell confirmed that the "IOU" is indeed for the Mexican Pizza. Here's the deal: Taco Bell Rewards members who signed up before the February 13 deadline can now redeem the offer for one free Mexican Pizza starting May 19.
The promo is good through June 1, according to the fine print in the Taco Bell mobile app. You can find the reward and redeem it by going to the app's "My Rewards" section. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like you can get your hands on the freebie if you didn't sign up before the deadline a few months back.
Other Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Deals
Don't worry if you're not a Taco Bell Rewards member or didn't sign up in time to receive the offer in February—the chain is offering a few deals to celebrate the Mexican Pizza's comeback. While the Mexican Pizza is priced at $4.49 a la carte, you may be able to save a bit on your saucy celebration by ordering it as a combo (with two Crunchy Tacos and a large fountain drink) for $8.99. Or you can opt for the new Mexican Pizza Meal for 2 option, which gets you two Mexican Pizzas, two Bean Burritos, one Nacho Bell Grande, and two orders of Cinnamon Twists for $12.50, according to a press release. And, finally, if you're a DoorDash DashPass member, you can score $2 off an order totaling at least $12 when you get a Mexican Pizza and use the code "MexPizza" at checkout.
A deal's a deal, right? Then again, the best part of all of this is that T-Bell has promised that the Mexican Pizza is back for good this time. That's priceless.
