Here's How to Score a Free Mexican Pizza & Other Deals to Celebrate Its Return

As of this day—Thursday, the 19th of May in the year 2022—the wait for the Mexican Pizza's glorious return to Taco Bell's permanent menu is finally over. History will remember it as the day that we all, once again, got to live más. Or something like that. Anyway, today's also the day that loyal T-Bell fans can start cashing in on the mysterious free food deal that the chain teased during the Super Bowl... all the way back in February.

You may recall that Taco Bell issued a cryptic offer during the big game, saying, "something saucy is coming" and "consider this note an IOU for a surprise reward coming your way 5/19." It was a weird thing to do, considering most chains don't make you wait three months to fulfill a food deal or loyalty reward, and it didn't take long for folks to speculate a connection to the possible return of the Mexican Pizza. Months later, Taco Bell confirmed that the "IOU" is indeed for the Mexican Pizza. Here's the deal: Taco Bell Rewards members who signed up before the February 13 deadline can now redeem the offer for one free Mexican Pizza starting May 19.

The promo is good through June 1, according to the fine print in the Taco Bell mobile app. You can find the reward and redeem it by going to the app's "My Rewards" section. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like you can get your hands on the freebie if you didn't sign up before the deadline a few months back.