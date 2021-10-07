Taco Bell & Uber Eats Are Giving Out Free Nachos to Counteract Mercury in Retrograde

In case you haven't heard or gotten a text from your ex lately, I should say Mercury is back in retrograde to royally mess up our lives. Buckle in, folks. We'll have to ride this one out until October 18. However, to soften the blow, Taco Bell is supplying us with free Mercury RetroGrande Nachos this week.

Between October 7 and October 9, smack dab in the middle of Mercury Retrograde, Taco Bell is teaming up with Uber Eats to bring us a little hope in the form of free nachos. Just load up your virtual cart with at least $12, and the freebie is yours. You'll even be entered for a chance to win a Spencer Pratt-approved nacho-shaped amethyst crystal that comes complete with a gold-colored cheese drip.