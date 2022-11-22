You Can Get a Free Quesadilla at Taco Bell Right Now

Whether you're zeroed in on those Cyber Monday sales or hitting the IRL stores on Friday, you can order a free quesadilla when you spend $15 or more for delivery on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grubhub. The deal is valid now through Wednesday, November 30.

We are days out from the biggest shopping weekend of the year , but if you want to stand a chance in those competitive Black Friday lines, you'll need to fuel up. Luckily, the savings extend beyond just the mall. Taco Bell is giving away free quesadillas through next week.

Speaking of quesadillas, just earlier this year Taco Bell unleashed its latest iteration of the fan-favorite item, which is brimming with Beyond Carne Asada meat. The "category-disrupting" collab hit Dayton, Ohio stores as part of a trial run in September.

"At Taco Bell, we've long believed that anyone should be able to choose plant-based menu items without compromising the flavors they crave," Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews said in a press release at the time of its launch. "That's why we at Taco Bell are thrilled to reveal the result of our long-standing partnership with Beyond Meat, which is previously unseen in the QSR industry. This plant-based carne asada steak is just the latest move in our history of crafting some of the most unique, crave-worthy offerings for all fans."

And once you're done smothering your quesadilla with sauce, don't forget to save those packets and recycle them for rewards points.