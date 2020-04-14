Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell Today. Here's When & How to Get Yours.

Staying home under lockdown or social distancing measures have left all the days feeling the same -- a strange blur of this day, that day, the other day. Thankfully, it looks like Taco Bell is attempting to change things up a bit and maybe bring some meaning back to your Tuesday, with a special deal for free tacos.
For the third week in a row, Taco Bell is slinging free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos to anyone who pulls up in one of its drive-thrus on April 14. The Crunchwrap maker announced the deal via Twitter, saying you don't need to buy anything to qualify for the free taco, but then again, we wouldn't blame you if you drove away with more. You can get the free Doritos Locos all throughout your local T-Bell's usual operating hours, but you're limited to one free taco per person, according to the fine print.
The History of Delivery & Takeout
In case you're wondering, the only way to get Taco Bell these days is to order at the drive-thru or swing through to get a pickup order you placed online or via the chain's mobile app. Most -- if not all -- of its locations in the United States have closed their dining rooms due to the COVID-19, or coronavirus, outbreak. Which brings us back to why the deal is happening in the first place.
Taco Bell previously said we could all use "a little good news" in the form of free food. "One of the things that encouraged us most to continue the promotion is that we heard enthusiastic feedback from team members across the nation who were excited to play a part and join us in feeding their communities,” Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, said in a statement last week.
Well, Mark, I'll speak for everyone when I say keep the free tacos coming.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.