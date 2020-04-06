Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on Tuesday. Here's When & How to Get Yours.

The best things in life are not free. The best things in life are Doritos Locos Tacos, which normally cost around $1.50. But Taco Bell just announced that these cheesy, crunchy, superior contributions to our lives will be free for one day only -- Tuesday, April 7 -- for no reason other than to satisfy our craving for "a little good news."
T-Bell announced the deal via tweet on Monday, saying everyone gets a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco. You don't have to buy anything to get your hands on the freebie, though additional purchases may be necessary for you, psychologically. All you have to do is roll up to the drive-thru window and ask nicely.
In response to COVID-19, all non-franchised Taco Bell restaurants have temporarily closed their dining rooms, so you can only get a free taco at the drive-thru and via pickup orders placed online or in the Taco Bell app. The promo is not available with delivery orders, and is only available in the United States.
The free taco feeding frenzy comes just a week after the company last handed out free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. "One of the things that encouraged us most to continue the promotion is that we heard enthusiastic feedback from team members across the nation who were excited to play a part and join us in feeding their communities,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, in a press release.
If you're curious about what other free food opportunities exist in this strange restaurant limbo, check out this extensive list of little April treats coming at you from chains like Burger King, Pizza Hut, and McDonald's.
