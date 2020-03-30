Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on Tuesday. Here's When & How to Get Yours.

There are a lot of reasons people miss sports. Even though there are (much) more important things going on, it's okay to miss the escape of sports. However, there's one part of the NBA playoffs you won't be missing. The part where everyone wins free Taco Bell. It's not officially a replacement for the taco chain's annual "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, but you can pretend it is if you want.
In an announcement made March 28, Taco Bell said it's going to be giving out a crazy number of tacos. Everyone in America who swings through a Taco Bell drive-thru on March 31 will get a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco. Yes, totally free. You don't have to buy anything. You're just getting hooked up with a free taco.
The announcement came in a statement from Taco Bell CEO Mark King, who wrote that the free tacos are "a small way for us to say thank you for the way you're showing up for your communities and our chance to give you a little TLC during this time."
The bean slingers also expanded its free delivery option through Grubhub. Free delivery is now available for all orders of at least $12. However, you can't get the free taco for delivery. So, you'll have to swing by and grab the free taco and then race the delivery person to your house for your free delivery of 12 Loaded Taco Grande Burritos.
