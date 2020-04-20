Everyone Gets Taco Bell's New Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco for Free on Tuesday
Taco Bell recently unveiled what might be the spiciest thing to hit fast food since Colonel Sanders got a dating app: the all-new Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco. The extra-hot tacos first hit stores last week, but on Tuesday, the chain is handing them out for free.
To recap, the tacos -- available via drive-thru and delivery -- have the signature Frito-Lay Flamin' Hot flavor on the shell with seasoned beef, lettuce, and cheese inside (as well as tomatoes and sour cream if you're upgrading to the Supreme version). If that sounds like something that'll help you get through these long days of staying at home, there's good news. All you have to do is roll up to your local T-Bell on April 21 and you'll get a Flamin' Hot DLT for free. You don't need to buy anything else to get the freebie, but yeah... good luck with not leaving with a whole bag of tacos and burritos.
Spice up your Tuesday and stop by our drive-thru April 21 for a new Flamin’ Hot Doritos® Locos Tacos for free.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 19, 2020
Almost every -- if not all -- Taco Bell locations in the United States have closed their dining rooms because of the COVID-19 outbreak, so the only way to get your hopefully protective glove-covered hands on the free taco is via the drive-thru. If you're going to take part in the deal, exercise caution, and most importantly, be extraordinarily kind to the people working through the outbreak. They deserve customers who are being cautious and considerate. Tip them if you can.
That's worth keeping in mind because there's a fair chance there are more free tacos coming your way in the near future. April 21 will be the fourth straight Tuesday that Taco Bell has run a Doritos Locos giveaway like this. The chain has said previously that it's running these deals because we could all use "a little good news." Free tacos coming through the car window are certainly that.
