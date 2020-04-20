Everyone Gets Taco Bell's New Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco for Free on Tuesday

Taco Bell recently unveiled what might be the spiciest thing to hit fast food since Colonel Sanders got a dating app: the all-new Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco. The extra-hot tacos first hit stores last week, but on Tuesday, the chain is handing them out for free.

To recap, the tacos -- available via drive-thru and delivery -- have the signature Frito-Lay Flamin' Hot flavor on the shell with seasoned beef, lettuce, and cheese inside (as well as tomatoes and sour cream if you're upgrading to the Supreme version). If that sounds like something that'll help you get through these long days of staying at home, there's good news. All you have to do is roll up to your local T-Bell on April 21 and you'll get a Flamin' Hot DLT for free. You don't need to buy anything else to get the freebie, but yeah... good luck with not leaving with a whole bag of tacos and burritos.