Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on Tuesday. Here's When & How to Get Yours.

Under lockdown and stay-at-home orders, small things become big things. A bath becomes a swim across the Mediterranean, a musical performance on Instagram becomes a concert at Madison Square Garden, and one taco becomes something to believe in. And on Tuesday, that something is totally free at Taco Bell. Yup, on April 28, Taco Bell is tossing free tacos through the drive-thru window for the fifth week in a row. This time, you'll get to choose between the spicy, newly unleashed Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco or the classic Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, a spokesperson for the chain told Thrillist. Last week, everyone who pulled up in car got the heat-packing rookie flavor for free. That's all you have to do. Pull-up to the window, ask nicely, and the complimentary taco is all yours.

TOMORROW, April 28, make sure to stop by our drive-thru. Why? We'll give you a FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos of your choice. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 27, 2020

"One of the things that encouraged us most to continue the promotion is that we heard enthusiastic feedback from team members across the nation who were excited to play a part and join us in feeding their communities,” Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, previously said in a statement. As for the deal's fine print, you don't have have to make any additional purchases to get the free DLT. But just know that you can't substitute it with another flavor, and you can't grab a taco for your "friend." There's a limit of one per person. That's not too bad for fine print, but keep in mind that you'll likely end up ordering more food anyway. We're living in challenging times after all. Just FYI, most Taco Bells have closed their dining rooms to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but you can obviously still order at the drive-thru, or else place an order for pickup online or via the chain's mobile app.

