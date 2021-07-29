Taco Bell Is Giving Away a Year’s Worth of Free Tacos

Taco Bell did us all a solid with the rollout of its new and improved rewards program, which debuted this time last year. As if we weren't already getting *a lot* of free food out of it, the Chalupa slinger is celebrating the program's one-year anniversary with more freebies.

We're not talking about a measly single Crunchwrap either. T-Bell is queuing up serious perks—like free tacos for an entire year for 100 lucky winners. Today through August 18, rewards members can enter the giveaway when making an in-restaurant purchase. Just scan the barcode on your receipt in the app and you'll receive an entry code via email.

The best part? You can enter once a day, meaning your Taco Bell habit might end up benefiting your budget for once. Should you win, that is.