Taco Bell Is Giving Away a Year’s Worth of Free Tacos
The Chalupa slinger is celebrating its Rewards Program anniversary with more free food.
Taco Bell did us all a solid with the rollout of its new and improved rewards program, which debuted this time last year. As if we weren't already getting *a lot* of free food out of it, the Chalupa slinger is celebrating the program's one-year anniversary with more freebies.
We're not talking about a measly single Crunchwrap either. T-Bell is queuing up serious perks—like free tacos for an entire year for 100 lucky winners. Today through August 18, rewards members can enter the giveaway when making an in-restaurant purchase. Just scan the barcode on your receipt in the app and you'll receive an entry code via email.
The best part? You can enter once a day, meaning your Taco Bell habit might end up benefiting your budget for once. Should you win, that is.
"If there's one thing the rewards program taught us in the first year, it's how eager our fans are for even more digitally enabled and personalized ways to gain access to the brand. We're excited to create a better experience for our team members and fans in the coming years—rewards will be a big piece of that," Taco Bell chief digital officer Zipporah Allen said in a press release. "To build on this past year's momentum, we're continuing to innovate on ways we integrate our digital platforms with restaurant designs that deliver fans the best of all-things-Taco-Bell."
Of course, the perks won't end once the giveaway does. That's the whole point. Just this year, Taco Bell Rewards members have gotten exclusive deals, along with limited-edition creations like the Quesalupa and Naked Chicken Chalupa and access to the Build Your Own Cravings Box.
The chain has certainly seen a return on rewards as well. In fact, app sales have increased by 90% since the loyalty program launched in July 2020, per a company statement.