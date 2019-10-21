Thrillist
Taco Bell's Newest Freeze Flavor Is Sour Strawberry Skittles

taco bell sour strawberry skittle freeze
Courtesy of Taco Bell

When I was younger, like most kids my age who lacked any semblance of self-control, I used to tear into bags of Sour Skittles until my tongue was raw. Now, I can have that same experience as an adult -- albeit frozen and probably more pleasant -- thanks to Taco Bell's new Sour Strawberry Skittles Freeze

The jolting slushee, both in color and flavor, takes the original Skittles Strawberry Freeze -- which launched back in 2018 -- and infuses it with a streak of sour green syrup. So in your single order of the Sour Strawberry Skittles Freeze, you'll get a balance of sugary strawberry flavor paired with a tongue-tingling and tart bite.

The Sour Strawberry Skittles Freeze is now available nationwide for $2.39 for a regular size, $2.59 for a large, and just a single buck during Taco Bell's happier hour, which runs from 2-5pm. Get this, alongside a candy-filled Birthday Blast Baja Freeze, to really feel like a kid again. 

But pucker up soon: the Sour Strawberry Skittles Freeze is only available until December.

Kat Thompson is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @katthompsonn