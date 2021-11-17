Taco Bell's Giving Away Festive Friendsgiving Party Packs

Friendsgiving season is in full swing, and if you're scrambling to find the perfect dish to bring to your pals' table, Taco Bell may have your back. The fast food chain made a limited number of super-festive, food-filled Friendsgiving Party Packs for loyal customers, and the best part? They're free.

Taco Bell announced the giveaway on Wednesday, with a spokesperson saying that anyone who has achieved the chain's FIRE! Rewards status will get emailed a link with instructions about how to order their free Friendsgiving Party Pack. There is only a limited number available, so this deal is first-come, first-served and sure to sell out quickly.

Each pack includes ready-to-heat Taco Bell-inspired recipes, each of which come in a reusable branded baking dish. Lucky Taco Bell fans who are able to get their hands on Friendsgiving Party Packs will also get Friendsgiving decor to jazz up their gathering. Party packs will be delivered directly to Fourth Meal fans' doors this Friday.