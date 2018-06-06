Taco Bell Is Making Frozen Rosé Drinks Now

Taco Bell is no stranger to pairing its late-night-friendly menu of fried chicken tacos and super-cheap burritos with alcoholic beverages. Just last December, the chain debuted its own beer, and in recent years, it has been growing an empire of boozy Taco Bell Cantina restaurants across the United States. Now, the Doritos Locos maniacs are starting to serve a new adult beverage we all should have seen coming this summer: frozen rosé.
The boozy frozen drink is officially dubbed the Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze and Taco Bell is serving it as part of a limited test launch this summer at select Cantina locations, the taco purveyor announced on Wednesday. The frosé is made by taking rosé wine and blending it with a combination of berry flavors for what T Bell describes as "a tasty, strawberry-forward, easy-to-sip summer treat" that's as "refreshing as it is fabulous." As you can see (check out the photo above), it's basically straight-up Instagram bait, but hey, it probably goes great with a chicken Crunchwrap Supreme.
For now, the frosé is only available at two Taco Bell Cantina locations -- one in Chicago's Loop and one in Newport Beach, California -- although there's a chance the company will roll it out to more restaurants in the future, especially as it plans to open hundreds of the boozy Cantina restaurants all across the country over the next five years. But in the meantime, maybe you can swing a trip to Chicago or LA with super-cheap flights.
