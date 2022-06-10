Taco Bell Is Taking 15% Off $50 Gift Cards This Month

If you’ve been scratching your head on what to get the graduate in your life, or if your father/father figure is really hard to shop for, I’ve got a solution for you. Taco Bell is offering 15% off $50 gift cards, and the deal is available now until June 22.

To take advantage of this deal, head to Taco Bell’s website. In order to get the discount, you must select a Father’s Day or Graduation eGift Card design, otherwise the discount will not apply to your purchase. Cards that meet the $50 threshold will automatically qualify for the 15% off discount. The discount will apply for purchases of up to $500. That means you can get a maximum discount of $75.

Just make sure whoever is receiving the eGift Card knows that it can only be used on TacoBell.com or through the Taco Bell app.

This is an easy gift, even if you're giving it to yourself. Whoever the recipient is, make sure to let them know that the iconic Mexican Pizza is in short supply these days.